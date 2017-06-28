Man who shot at police gets 25 years in prison

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man shot by police after he and his wife led authorities on a car chase with three of their children in the backseat has been sentenced by an Oregon judge to 25 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joshua Luther admitted repeatedly firing a rifle at pursuing officers last October. His wife, Michelle Luther, was sentenced in April to 10 years in prison for her role as the getaway driver in the chase through suburban Portland.

It all began when Joshua Luther robbed a clerk at a southwest Portland motel. He took off with $70.

Luther was shot twice in the buttocks. “That’s what I get for messing around,” he said at Tuesday’s court appearance in Hillsboro.

No officers were injured.