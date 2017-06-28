Man ‘dangling’ from power lines likely electrocuted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was likely electrocuted after climbing a utility pole at a Southeast Portland intersection on Wednesday evening, police said.

People who called 911 said the man was throwing items from his pockets and pulling at wires and other items attached to the pole on SE 122nd Avenue and Stark Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dangling halfway up the pole, according to police. He was likely being electrocuted at the time.

Firefighters were sent out to help Portland General Electric crews to get the man down from the wires, although police said he has not shown any signs of life.

Traffic in the area of SE 122nd Avenue and Stark Street is closed.

