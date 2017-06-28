Loved ones sing, pray for 17-year-old injured in crash

Related Coverage Sam Barlow HS student critically hurt in crash

BORING, Ore. (KOIN) — Family, friends and classmates came together to sing and pray for a 17-year-old Sam Barlow High School student just a day after he was critically injured in a crash outside his Gresham home.

Bobby Asa’s loved ones packed Good Shepherd Community Church in Boring Wednesday night as he remained in the hospital, fighting for his life.

“Bobby is my best friend and he’s in there fighting,” classmate Camden Hardy said. “The whole community is here… to support him and he’s going to get through this.”

Bobby was driving home from a friend’s house just after midnight Tuesday when he turned to back into his driveway. But a friend who was driving behind him reportedly didn’t see Bobby’s car, and crashed right into it. The impact of the crash threw Bobby back, leaving him with a fractured skull and spinal cord injuries.

Doctors told his family the “percentage is high” he will be paralyzed.

“Bobby has just been one of the best friends I’ve ever made in my life and he’s a fighter, he’ll make it through,” classmate Brody Reid told KOIN 6 News. “I just can’t wait to see him smile again and to hear him laugh again.”

The incoming high school junior is on Sam Barlow High School’s track team. He’s also an active member of the youth ministry at Good Shepherd Community Church.

“Bobby is just the best guy in the world,” classmate Zack Bressel said. “I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like him… He’s honestly the funnest guy to be around.”