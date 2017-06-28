Driver in custody after ramming into police car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested after allegedly ramming a stolen car into a police patrol car Wednesday afternoon.

Portland police said officers spotted the stolen car on SW 2nd Avenue near Washington Street and started following it, trying to use police cars to block the car in. Officers sprayed pepper spray into the car, but the driver rammed into an unoccupied patrol car and drove away.

Police gave up their chase but later found the stolen car empty near NW 26th and Naito Parkway. Three male passengers were found at the McDonald’s on NW Yeon Avenue and the woman who had been driving was found hiding in a dumpster.

The woman was taken into custody and two of the men were arrested on unrelated warrants.