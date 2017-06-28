30 pods for homeless vets coming to Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County will move forward to develop a temporary, transitional shelter for homeless veterans, including 30 sleeping pods.

The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners approved the decision Tuesday. It will affect homeless veterans within Clackamas County with Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities was the bidder chosen as having the most complete and feasible grant application. The application proposes constructing 30 sleeping pods, a community kitchen, showers and restrooms, a community room and a fully-equipped work shed on-site.

The group’s goal is to have the community amenities and 15 sleeping pods completed and ready for use before December 2017. The first residents of the shelter will be in charge of building the remaining 15 pods during the first 5 months.

The sleeping pods will be weather-resistant, fully insulated and vented appropriately for all-season weather.

The county will now begin negotiations with Catholic Charities to develop an operations plan and refine the details of the proposed shelter.

During the budgeting process for 2016-17, the board set aside $300,000 to help develop the shelter community for homeless veterans.

The community will be at the south end of Southeast 115th Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County on land owned by the county’s development agency.