Brother of accused killer, rapist serving time for rape

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of murdering a stranger in Portland, killing the victim’s dog, and allegedly raping at least three women has a brother who is serving 56 years in prison for raping two women.

Alexander Rico-Ortiz, 33, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, rape, sexual abuse, robbery, coercion, commercial sexual solicitation, aggravated animal abuse, and burglary.

His brother, according to Hillsboro Police, Jose Omar Ortiz-Rico, is currently serving a 56 year prison sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution after he was convicted of rape, sodomy, kidnapping and sexual abuse.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Omar Ortiz-Rico for attacking two women in April and May 2015. In the first attack, a woman, who Jose Omar Ortiz-Rico knew, volunteered to help him move. Instead, Jose Omar Ortiz-Rico took the woman to a field in Aloha where he attacked her for eight hours.

A month later he met a woman online who was looking to rent a room in Vancouver. They eventually met in Vancouver where Jose Omar Ortiz-Rico kidnapped her, drove her to Oregon and raped her in his car. The woman eventually escaped and ran to a Beaverton gas station to call for help.

The investigation into his brother, Alexander Rico-Ortiz, began when police responded to a residence in the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard after getting reports that a man was found dead.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Eleazar “Tony” Herrera Villegas, 59, died of homicidal violence. Police confirmed Herrera Villegas and Alexander Rico-Ortiz did not know each other.

Police eventually linked Alexander Rico-Ortiz to a sexual assault that shortly before the death of Herrera Villegas. The rape happened at a hotel in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Detectives in Washington County have also connected Alexander Rico-Ortiz with two separate rapes that occurred in Hillsboro.

Alexander Rico-Ortiz is currently being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center awaiting trial in both his Multnomah County aggravated murder case and his Washington County rape cases. Court records show that the rape cases in Washington County are scheduled to go to trial before the homicide case.