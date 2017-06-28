11-year-old’s body recovered days after drowning

Related Coverage Crews search for 2nd day for boy missing in river

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy several days after he drowned in the Willamette River, officials confirmed.

Nehemiah Wilson was swimming near a boat ramp at Wallace Marine Park in Salem when he went under the water Friday before 4 p.m.

Rescue crews spent several days looking for his body, and eventually recovered it sometime on Wednesday, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wilson was not wearing a life jacket when he was swept away by the river’s current. He went under the water before other swimmers could reach him.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his memorial.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.