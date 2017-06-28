Beaverton kicks off free summer meals

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton School District kicked off their free summer meals program on Wednesday.

Beaverton School District’s nutrition services have 18 school sites and 11 mobile sites. Many schools in Beaverton have a high percentage of students that qualify for free and reduced price meals, and the problem doesn’t go away in the summer.

“A lot of families just don’t have that income to provide nutritious meals, so the kids don’t eat very well. And so we’re hoping to fill that gap,” Program supervisor Lisa Vincent says.

Wednesday’s menu at one of the mobile sites at Barsotti Park included a sandwich, cheese sticks, vegetables, fresh strawberries and ice cream donated from Alpenrose Dairy.

Workers start at sunrise to get everything prepared.

“They get together about together at 6:30 in the morning and they start packaging food, preparing sandwiches, getting all of the hot carts and cold carts read, quite an amazing feat,” Vincent says.

The free meals are offered Monday through Friday at most of the sites until August 18.