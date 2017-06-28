440K Oregonians may lose health care under Obamacare repeal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say 440,000 Oregon residents could lose health care under the U.S. Senate’s proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act, potentially causing the state’s uninsured rate to triple to 15 percent by 2021.

Proposed cuts to federal Medicaid funds would also shift more than $6.2 billion in costs to the state and eliminate 23,000 health-related jobs statewide by 2026.

Roughly 1 million Oregon residents, a quarter of the state’s population, receive government-funded health care under the state’s Medicaid program called the Oregon Health Plan.

About 350,000 of those residents were brought into the program under the ACA’s Medicaid expansion that’d be phased out.

The impact would be minimal on the state’s 2017-19 budget, but eventually coverage and benefits would be cut or costs would be shifted to consumers.