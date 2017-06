PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three teenage girls were arrested after the public helped identify them for assaulting a TriMet bus driver earlier this month.

Portland Police arrested 18-year-old Jada Thompson, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl for the attack. Officials allege the girls spit on and pepper sprayed a TriMet bus driver in the area of NE 42nd Avenue and Holman Street on June 9.

Officials had released surveillance images of the girls.