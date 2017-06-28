2 dead, 2 injured in N Columbia crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and 2 others suffered traumatic injuries in a crash on N Columbia Boulevard Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened near N Swift Court around 10:45 p.m.

A North Precinct officer who was on patrol found the wreckage, and due to the severity of the crash, additional officers and medical personnel were called in.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and 2 others were taken to local hospitals for treatment of traumatic injuries, according to police.

Traffic was expected to be closed on N Columbia Boulevard for several hours.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.