Teen gets prison for social media-fueled shotgun blast

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon high school student who fired shotgun blasts into a home with seven people inside has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The Mail Tribune reports Felipe Villalba pleaded guilty Monday to attempted first-degree assault. He was 18 at the time of the December 2016 shooting.

According to an affidavit, the Phoenix High student said he grew paranoid about a Facebook post made by someone who lived in the house. Villalba, who was taking an anti-anxiety drug, then went to Talent and shot through a window into the house.

Authorities say Villalba bragged about the shooting at school and posted a photo of himself with the shotgun on Snapchat.

Villalba declined to make a statement in court. Defense lawyer Larry Roloff said Villalba essentially had a breakdown.