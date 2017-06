PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A power pole fell in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland early Tuesday morning.

Portland Police say a driver hit the power pole around 12:30 a.m. on SE Duke Street and SE 68th Avenue. The pole fell onto power lines and damaged at least two other cars.

The driver took off on foot.

Around 140 customers with PGE in the neighborhood don’t have power.