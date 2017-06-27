PPS looking at what sports are viable at all schools

Related Coverage Benson HS students fight to keep sports amid rumors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week after Benson High School students rallied to protect sports programs at the school, Portland Public Schools confirmed they are looking at what sports are viable at all district schools.

At Benson, students, parents, coaches and alumni are fighting to save the school’s football team.

But PPS Athletic Director Marshall Haskins told KOIN 6 News it has nothing to do with finances.

Haskins wouldn’t say if there is a plan in place to make specific cuts at specific schools, but he did say why the district is considering making changes.

“If you don’t have everything, what are the things you should have that’s viable, competitive and makes sense based on your student population,” he said.

Not all schools offer every sport, and Haskins said the big concern is safety when it comes to not having enough students to field teams at appropriate levels.

Still, students at Benson say they don’t think it’s fair to take away what they already have without making cuts across all schools in the district.