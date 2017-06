PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new poll shows that Portland drivers are 11th worst in the nation.

QuoteWizard compiled a list of the 75 most populous city metro areas in the US and then ranked them by bad driving. They used statistics from their website including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Sacramento landed in the number one spot for worst drivers. Detroit was listed as 75. Seattle ranked 37th.

