PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both directions of SR 14 are blocked at Salmon Falls Road due to an oil spill.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says a semi-trailer overturned around 5:30 a.m. east of Washougal.

Crews are on scene cleaning up the spill.

There is no estimated time for reopening the road.

Clean up work is underway on SR 14. Both directions closed due to an oil spill 8 miles east of Washougal. No estimate for reopening. pic.twitter.com/rMHzHzTg4K — WSDOT – Southwest (@wsdot_sw) June 27, 2017

Hot oil spilled from an overturned semi trailer has both directions of SR 14 blocked 8 miles east of Washougal. No estimate for reopening. pic.twitter.com/Kynh472rY9 — WSDOT – Southwest (@wsdot_sw) June 27, 2017