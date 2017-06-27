July 4, 2017: Fireworks in the Portland area

PORTLAND, ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year again! With the 4th of July just around the corner, here’s a look at some places you can watch fireworks in our area:

Corbett Fun Fest: A Hometown 4th

July 4 at Corbett Grade School

Vendors open at 11 a.m.

Event includes live music, fireworks and more

Estacada Timber Festival

July 4 at Estacada’s PGE Timber Park

Gates open at 10 a.m., events start at 12 p.m.

Big Bang Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Fort Dalles Fourth

July 1 at Lewis & Clark Festival Park

Includes Rocket Run, pancake breakfast, parade and more

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Heartbeat Silent Disco

July 4 on the Tilikum Bridge

Event includes dancing, fireworks and more

Free admission, event begins at 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Hops Independence Day Celebration

July 3 at Ron Tonkin Field

Hillsboro Hops vs. Everett AquaSox at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks show post-game

Independence Day at Fort Vancouver

July 4 at Fort Vancouver

Live entertainment begins at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10:05 p.m.

Free admission

Lake Oswego Star Spangled Parade and Celebration

July 4 at Millennium Park

Star Spangled Banner Celebration from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m.

Pepsi 4th of July Spectacular

July 4 at Oaks Park

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Fireworks display begins at dusk

Portland Pickles Fireworks

July 4 at Walker Stadium, Portland

Portland Pickles vs. Medford Rogues at 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks display post-game

Rainier Days

July 7-9 at Rainier City Park

Event includes carnival and free entertainment

Fireworks show July 8 at 10 p.m.

Red White & Blue Riverfront Festival

July 3-4 at Downtown Corvallis Riverfront

Starts at 5 p.m. on July 3 and 11 a.m. on July 4

Event includes fireworks, food and more

Silverton Day at The Oregon Garden

July 3 starting at 9 a.m.

Event includes live music, food, face painting and more

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

St. Paul Rodeo Fireworks

June 30 – July 4 in St. Paul, Oregon

Event includes carnival, music, rodeo and more

Fireworks begin each night at 10:15 p.m.

Waterfront Blues Fest – Feel the Thunder!

July 4 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Largest 4th of July fireworks display in Oregon

Passes required to enter festival

Certain types of fireworks are illegal in Oregon, including those that fly, explode or travel more than 6 feet off the ground or 12 inches in the air. That means bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers.

For more information on firework laws, click here.