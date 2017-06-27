July 4, 2017: Fireworks in the Portland area

PORTLAND, ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year again! With the 4th of July just around the corner, here’s a look at some places you can watch fireworks in our area:
Corbett Fun Fest: A Hometown 4th
July 4 at Corbett Grade School
Vendors open at 11 a.m.
Event includes live music, fireworks and more
Estacada Timber Festival
July 4 at Estacada’s PGE Timber Park
Gates open at 10 a.m., events start at 12 p.m.
Big Bang Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
Fort Dalles Fourth
July 1 at Lewis & Clark Festival Park
Includes Rocket Run, pancake breakfast, parade and more
Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
Heartbeat Silent Disco
July 4 on the Tilikum Bridge
Event includes dancing, fireworks and more
Free admission, event begins at 7 p.m.
Hillsboro Hops Independence Day Celebration
July 3 at Ron Tonkin Field
Hillsboro Hops vs. Everett AquaSox at 7:05 p.m.
Fireworks show post-game
Independence Day at Fort Vancouver
July 4 at Fort Vancouver
Live entertainment begins at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10:05 p.m.
Free admission
Lake Oswego Star Spangled Parade and Celebration
July 4 at Millennium Park
Star Spangled Banner Celebration from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m.
Pepsi 4th of July Spectacular
July 4 at Oaks Park
Gates open at 10 a.m.
Fireworks display begins at dusk
Portland Pickles Fireworks
July 4 at Walker Stadium, Portland
Portland Pickles vs. Medford Rogues at 7:05 p.m.
Fireworks display post-game
Rainier Days
July 7-9 at Rainier City Park
Event includes carnival and free entertainment
Fireworks show July 8 at 10 p.m.
Red White & Blue Riverfront Festival
July 3-4 at Downtown Corvallis Riverfront
Starts at 5 p.m. on July 3 and 11 a.m. on July 4
Event includes fireworks, food and more
Silverton Day at The Oregon Garden
July 3 starting at 9 a.m.
Event includes live music, food, face painting and more
Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
St. Paul Rodeo Fireworks
June 30 – July 4 in St. Paul, Oregon
Event includes carnival, music, rodeo and more
Fireworks begin each night at 10:15 p.m.
Waterfront Blues Fest – Feel the Thunder!
July 4 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Largest 4th of July fireworks display in Oregon
Passes required to enter festival
Certain types of fireworks are illegal in Oregon, including those that fly, explode or travel more than 6 feet off the ground or 12 inches in the air. That means bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers.
For more information on firework laws, click here.