Jeff Auxier named Columbia County DA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Governor Kate Brown has named a long-term deputy district attorney in Multnomah County as the new District Attorney for Columbia County.

The appointment of Jeff Auxier went into effect immediately on Monday, according to the governor’s staff.

Steve Atchison, Columbia County’s former District Attorney, who served the county 18 years, retired in April.

Auxier, who lives in Columbia County, was a deputy district attorney in Multnomah County. He joined the Portland office in 2008 and most recently worked in the violent crimes and gang unit prosecuting homicides, vehicular homicides, assault and sex crimes.

“Jeff Auxier brings an energy and a passion for seeking justice that will benefit the entire Columbia County community,” Governor Brown said in a prepared statement. “He will work hard and well to support law enforcement and community partners. And he will work collaboratively to improve the quality of justice available in Columbia County.”

He is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College, where he earned his undergraduate degree in political science and Hispanic studies. He earned his law degree from the Willamette University College of Law in 2006.