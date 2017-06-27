It’s the law: No fireworks in Vancouver city limits

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — This is the first year the use and sale of fireworks — including sparklers — is banned in Vancouver. The city voted a year ago to ban them because of the accidents and fires caused by fireworks.

Officials plan to be aggressive in enforcing the ban, with deputy fire marshals checking for violators in the days leading up to the 4th of July.

But there are many parts of Washington where fireworks are still legally bought and sold. In Hazel Dell, just outside of Vancouver, pop-up fireworks shops are opening on Wednesday after they get the all-clear from the Clark County fire marshal. Many more stores are expected to pop up soon.

“We have flying novelties, we have smoke, we have, you know, snakes that are not fireworks at all,” said Jenny Boshart of Fireworks Outlet.

Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli had a suggestion.

“We encourage people to celebrate our nation’s freedom by going down to (Fort Vancouver) by celebrating and watching the large fireworks display down there.”