Franco, Altherr homer to pace Phillies past Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Maikel Franco and Arron Altherr homered and Aaron Nola allowed two runs over seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit for an 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Franco opened the seventh with his 10th home run, sending a 1-0 pitch from James Paxton over the wall in left-center to put the Phillies up 3-2.

The Phillies made it 4-2 in the eighth on an RBI single by Freddy Galvis and then added four unearned runs in the ninth, capped by Altherr’s two-run homer, his 13th.

Nola (5-5) gave up five hits, including Jean Segura’s two-run homer in the third. He struck out a season-high nine and walked four in a 113-pitch outing. Joaquin Benoit pitched a perfect eighth and Hector Neris struck out the side in the ninth.

Paxton (5-3) gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked three in losing his third consecutive decision.

The Phillies, who won for just the 11th time on the road against 31 losses, erased a 2-0 deficit in the fifth on two sacrifice flies. They loaded the bases on a double by Franco, Cameron Perkins’ infield single and a walk to Cameron Rupp. Ty Kelly followed with a sacrifice fly to center, with Perkins advancing to third. Daniel Nava delivered a sacrifice fly to right.

Segura staked the Mariners to a 2-0 lead with two outs in the third with his fifth home run, a two-run shot to right with Jarrod Dyson aboard on a walk.

Franco also helped preserve the lead in the seventh with a two-out diving stab at third of Segura’s hard-hit grounder with a runner at second.

Seattle threatened in the sixth when Ben Gamel walked leading off and moved to third on Robinson Cano’s single. Nola escaped by striking out Nelson Cruz for the third time and enticing Kyle Seager into a double-play grounder.

UPON FURTHER REVIEW:

Altherr reached on an infield single to open the third inning, narrowly beating the off-balance throw by third baseman Seager, who made a barehanded pickup of the slow roller. The Mariners challenged and the call was overturned after a review of 2 minutes.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Phillies: LF Howie Kendrick, who missed the last four games with a sore left hamstring, was in the lineup as DH. “He can control his running from base to base,” manager Pete Mackinan said. “When you have to make quick spurts here and there defensively, he’s concerned about that. He says he’s OK to DH.” . RHP Jerad Eickhoff, on the 10-day DL (upper back strain), is getting closer to returning. “He’s going to throw a side tomorrow, then we’ll make a decision on what to do with him after that,” Mackinan said. “We’ll see how he feels.”

Mariners: 1B Danny Valencia, who missed the last two games with a sore right wrist, and Gamel, who missed one game with a sore groin and swollen lymph nodes, both were back in the lineup, aided by Monday’s day off. . .. LHP Drew Smyly, sidelined all season (left arm flexor strain), will not pitch a simulated game Wednesday as originally planned after some discomfort following bullpen sessions. No timetable has been set for his next step.

UP NEXT:

Phillies: RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1-0, 3.60 ERA) makes his second start to close out the two-game series at Safeco Field on Wednesday afternoon. Leiter picked up his first Major League victory in his last start, allowing just three hits in six scoreless innings against Arizona.

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (3-2, 4.68 ERA) makes his second start since coming off the DL (shoulder inflammation). The ace right-hander allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings in his last start, a 13-3 victory over Houston. He is 23-9 in 41 career interleague starts.