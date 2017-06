GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-car crash shortly after midnight Tuesday left one person with serious injuries along SE Powell Valley Road.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 29000 block of SE Powell Valley Road, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. One driver was seriously hurt, while the other driver was treated at the scene. Authorities said that driver is cooperating with the investigation.

