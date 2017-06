PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A body was discovered in the Beggars Tick Marsh on Tuesday morning.

Portland Police say a Portland Parks & Recreation employee discovered the body around 10 a.m. The body had been in the water for ‘quite some time.’

Officials have not released the person’s identity, age, sex or cause of death.

Beggars-Tick Wildlife Refuge is a 20-acre wildlife refuge on SE 111th Avenue between Foster Road and Harold Street.

