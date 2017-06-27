2 women seriously hurt in Holladay Park stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women were seriously injured after being stabbed in Holladay Park Tuesday evening, Portland Police Bureau said.

The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at the park on NE Holladay Street.

Officers who arrived on the scene found 2 women with serious stab wounds. They were both taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Two people were taken in custody in connection with the stabbing, police said.

Investigators believe the suspects and victims are known to each other, but it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing. Police said there is no risk to the public.

Holladay Park was closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call 503.823.3333.