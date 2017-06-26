Woman stabbed blocks away from Sunnyside Elementary School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was stabbed multiple times in Southeast Portland about two blocks away from Sunnyside Elementary School.

Police responded to the area of Southeast 33rd and Taylor around 3 a.m. Monday after getting a report of a woman down on the ground. The woman had been stabbed multiple times, according to police.

It’s not known if she was randomly attack or if she knew her assailant.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

A witness reported seeing someone run from the scene and described the person as a tan-skinned male.

Several officers, including a Police Canine Unit, conducted a neighborhood search but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Assault detectives at 503-823-0400.