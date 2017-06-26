Salem man arrested for sex abuse of girl he met online

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning on multiple sex abuse charges related to an underage girl he met online, police said.

Officers pulled Kyle Johnson over around 12:50 a.m. in Orchard Heights Park and found there was also a 16-year-old girl in his car, according to Salem Police Dept.

Investigators believed Johnson may have been involved in illegal activity, and after questioning him, he was arrested on charges of compelling prostitution, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

Detectives learned Johnson met the teen online, and eventually set up meetings with her during which he allegedly offered her alcohol and controlled substances.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone who has had similar approaches, propositions or communications with Johnson should call 503.588.8477.