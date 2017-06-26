‘Ridiculous’ speed bumps anger Rainier neighbors

RAINIER, Ore. (KOIN) — Navigating speed bumps isn’t always an easy thing to do, but in Rainier, a stretch of bumps is creating serious tension between the person who put them in and the residents who have to drive over them everyday.

The speed bumps line the only road in and out of Deer Pointe Meadows trailer park.

“The height of the speed bumps is ridiculous, the spacing is ridiculous,” Bill Blood, who lives in the area, said. “It’s causing a lot of damage to a lot of people’s cars.”

Frances Frakes said she and her husband sold their home, retired and parked their RV in the trailer park in March. But they didn’t plan on staying this long.

“We’re more or less trapped here,” Frakes said. “It’s terrible.”

The retiree said she worries the bumps will rip apart the undercarriage of her RV.

“We’re just stranded until we can get something done,” she said.

While it may not look like much, these speed bumps are causing quite the uproar in Rainier – the story at 4:30/5:30 #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/pBDuBpX50s — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) June 26, 2017

But it turns out the single road in and out of the trailer park is actually private property. It belongs to Don Campbell, who told KOIN 6 News people used to speed up and down the stretch of road all the time. Late last year, Campbell said his daughter was nearly hit by a car while she was playing outside. He said that was what prompted him to get the speed bumps put in place.

Residents said they’ve reached out to Columbia County commissioners and even state representatives, asking that the bumps be done away with. But so far, they haven’t had any luck. For now, the bumps will have to remain part of their routine.

What happens next will come down to whether Campbell and the mobile home park owner can come to some kind of agreement. KOIN 6 News reached out to the mobile home park owner for comment on the issue, but has not yet heard back.