Portland woman breaks into hot Mercedes to rescue dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland woman says she used a car jack to break a window after spotting a dog stuck inside of a Mercedes in 89 degree weather with little air.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Shawna Harch published her account on an online blogging platform on Saturday where she explained that she called authorities and attempted to activate the car’s alarm before she smashed the window.

She says she became concerned after she found a parking receipt on the car that was good for two hours. The encounter happened days after the passage a new Oregon law that protects people who enter cars to rescue children or domestic animals from criminal or civil charges.

Harch says the owner of the vehicle arrived afterward and thanked her.