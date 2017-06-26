‘Pompeii’ comes to life in OMSI exhibit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Mt. Vesuvius erupted in 79AD and buried the city of Pompeii, it preserved for eternity the deaths — and the way of life — of the residents.

Now, “Pompeii” the exhibit is on display at OMSI through October 22.

About 2000 people perished under 13 to 20 feet of volcanic ash when Vesuvius erupted.

OMSI’s Jennifer Powers said the sculptures and exhibits tell quite a story about who the people were, how they lived, what life was like, what kind of buildings they had, even the kind of fabrics they wore.

KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan filed this video report.