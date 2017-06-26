Hearts4PDX: Love, support for MAX attack victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the month since 2 people were stabbed to death on a MAX train when they stood up for teens being harassed by a man spewing hateful comments, the people of Portland and all of Oregon have stepped up to show support and love in various ways.

The latest comes from local artists who created thousands of hearts to be distributed on MAX trains. The hearts will be distributed throughout the day Monday. The campaign, #Hearts4PDX, began as a grassroots effort shortly after Ricky Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche were slain on May 26. A third man, Micah Fletcher, was seriously wounded in the attack.

Best and Namkai Meche were killed after standing up for two girls being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX.

Thirty-five-year-old Jeremy Christian was arrested near the scene and is charged in the deadly crime.

Crews and volunteers cleaned up the memorial for the MAX stabbing victims at the Hollywood Transit Center this past Friday. TriMet is working with the city to come up with a more permanent memorial to honor the victims.

