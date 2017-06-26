Dad charged in toddler’s death could get out on bail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man facing murder and manslaughter charges in connection with his 15-month-old daughter’s death in December 2013 could be released on bail later this week, if he gets his way.

Darian McWoods, 23, was arrested in December 2016, nearly 3 years after his daughter, Kamaya Denay Flores, died of a methadone overdose.

Newly-released court documents show Darian told detectives he put the toddler down for a nap, but when he went to check on her, he said he found her face down in the fetal position.

That’s when he said he got his sister, Diamond McWoods, to help. Darian said his sister was also home at the time, and that he performed CPR on Kamaya while Diamond called their mom, who then called 911, court documents state.

Kamaya was pronounced dead just hours later.

According to court records, Diamond called 911 from her phone 3 times. In her first call, she told dispatchers her brother found Kamaya not breathing and unresponsive, and that she was heading to their home to help.

But that account contradicted what Darian told detectives, that his sister was home when he found his daughter face down in the fetal position.

Prosecutors in the case argue Darian misled detectives about critical details surrounding Kamaya’s death, primarily because of the differences in accounts.

Court documents included text messages between Darian and Kamaya’s mother that were sent just weeks before she died. In one text, Kamaya’s mother told Darian their daughter wouldn’t lay down, “so [she] laid on her and plugged her nose.”

“She looked defeated,” Kamaya’s mom commented in another text.

“Like this [sad face emoji],” Darian responded.

Prosecutors said Darian was known to use that tactic to get Kamaya to sleep. Court documents also claimed the 23-year-old was a known drug user.

Detectives had enough evidence to arrest and charge him with 2 counts of murder, 3 counts of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment and tampering with a witness.

But his defense disagrees. In court documents, lawyers argue that while Kamaya died while she was being watched by her father, there was no evidence he did it. They went on to say it’s still unknown how Kamaya got ahold of methadone.

Diamond faces charges of perjury, tampering with a witness and false swearing.

A judge is expected to decide whether Darian can be released on bail this week.

His trial is scheduled for next year.