8 counts attempted murder, $3M bail, 1 not guilty plea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of shooting a mother and her 9-year-old son in Gresham pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance in Multnomah County Monday morning.

Nakiem Brown, who police say is a Hoover gang member, is being held on $3 million bail while facing 8 counts of attempted murder related to the Gresham shooting on the morning of May 22.

In 2010 he was convicted of robbery. According to records obtained by KOIN 6 News, Brown — who is now 23 — was granted short-term transitional leave from his sentence. It was during that leave Brown allegedly shot the mother and her son. They were critically wounded in the attack.

KOIN 6 News also learned this shooting is connected to the 2014 murder of Ervaeua Herring. Brown’s next court appearance is set for August 7.