80 count indictment accuses men of abuse against children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 80-count indictment has been filed against two men in connection with an investigation into sex crimes against children.

Randall Jacob Henrichs, who pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday, is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center. His bail is set at nearly $3 million. His next court appearance is set for September 19.

Records show that Henrichs and Trevor Anthony Standfill are charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, conspiracy of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sexual abuse and invasion of privacy.

Henrichs is also accused of making and recording images of a child while she was in a place where she has a reasonable expectation of personal privacy.

Records show that at least one of the children victimized by Henrichs was under the age of 14.

Standfill is charged separately with unlawful sexual penetration, sodomy and rape. Standfill is accused of sexually abusing, raping and sodomizing one of the victims in November 2016, according to court documents. The person, according to the indictment, was incapable of consent.

Standfill is being held in the Clark County Jail awaiting extradition to Oregon. He appeared in court on a fugitive from justice detainer on Monday.

According to the indictment, both of the men were in possession of and knowingly copied a recording of child porn. Henrichs, in 2016, is accused of allowing a child to “participate and engage” in sexually explicit conduct so child porn could be record.

KOIN 6 News learned detectives assigned to the Child Abuse Team have identified at least 3 victims.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this case.