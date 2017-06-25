Hot Timbers-Sounders rivalry delayed by record heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rivalry match will have to wait. At least for a few hours.

The Timbers home match against the Seattle Sounders was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. Sunday because the triple-digit heat would make it truly difficult for both the players and the fans. Originally set for noon, the game was pushed back earlier in the week when the forecast became clear.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team said the forecast for Sunday will reach temperatures around 100. Game time temperature may be a little cooler.

The game will be televised on ESPN2, with a pre-game show beginning at 7 p.m. The Timbers will wear their primary green kits for the match.

The temperature also prompted the team to revise its water policies for this game.

Sealed water bottles and sealed sports drinks will be allowed in at the gates, and there will be a cooling station on the east side concourse. Extra water stations will be scattered throughout the concourse.

The Cascadia Cup rivalry is literally as close as could be. In the Cascadia Cup standing, Portland, Vancouver and Seattle have each played twice, each winning once, and each scoring the exact same number of goals.

The Timbers lost May 27 to the Sounders in front of 47,000 fans in Seattle. The Timbers also fell earlier this week, 3-2, to Minnesota.

Overall this season, Portland is 4th in the West with a record of 7-3-7 for 24 points, while 8th-place Seattle has 20 points with a 5-5-7 record.

