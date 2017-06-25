Police: Man, 73, set fire to assisted-living home

BEND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 73-year-old man was arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a Bend assisted-living facility on Friday night, police said.

Neighbors were the first ones to report seeing flames climbing up the south side of Regency Village at Bend at 127 SE Wilson Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on the scene a short time later and helped residents evacuate the building. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames, which were mostly contained to a vacant room where the fire started, according to police.

While on scene, police learned James Grant, who lives in the facility, was considered a suspect in starting the fire. Investigators interviewed him and staff members at the residential facility and determined he had started the fire, police said. Grant was also found with “items that were consistent with someone starting a fire.”

He was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was then booked into Deschutes County Jail on 67 counts each of first-degree arson and attempted criminally negligent homicide — one for each life threatened — and criminal mischief.

Grant’s bail was set at more than $5 million.

Anyone with information on the fire should call 541.693.6911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report