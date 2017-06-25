Motorcyclist crashes near Forest Grove, faces DUII

Related Coverage 2 rollovers, 12 DUII arrests in Washington County

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist whose blood alcohol content was nearly 3 times the legal limit was hospitalized after crashing in the early hours of Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 12:20 a.m., Samuel Gumwalt crashed on B Street near Stringtown Road just outside of Forest Grove, officials said. Investigators determined speed and alcohol were both factors in this single-vehicle crash. He faces a DUII charge.

Washington County deputies have made about 18 arrests for DUII this weekend, with one deputy making 6 arrests, 3 each on Friday and Saturday.