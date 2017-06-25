Man seriously injured in downtown Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men may have been in a confrontation Sunday before one of them stabbed the other, causing serious injuries, police said.

Reports of the stabbing on SW Stark Street and Burnside Street came in just a few minutes before 7 p.m.. according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man with a serious stab wound. They applied a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Another man was also on the scene when police arrived. Officers reportedly pepper sprayed him and detained him while they investigated the incident.

