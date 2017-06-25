Family displaced when fire hits Beaverton duplex

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters with TVF&R acted quickly to stop a duplex fire from spreading into trees behind the residence on Menlo Drive in Beaverton Sunday afternoon.

The fire in the 5900 block of Menlo Drive began around noon, officials said. The fire was largely contained to one unit of the duplex though some fire spread into the shared attic.

The Red Cross is helping with the family displaced by the fire and investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire.

This is just the latest in a string of fires TVF&R battled this weekend, including a 3-alarm brush fire and a home fire late Saturday night.