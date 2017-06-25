Beaverton home extensively damaged by fire

Related Coverage 60 firefighters work to prevent brush fire from spreading

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A late Saturday night fire extensively damaged a home in Beaverton after apparently starting in the garage and spreading.

When TVF&R crews arrived around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at 169th Place near SW Timberland Drive flames were spotted burning through the roof of the house. The firefighters got 2 aerial streams going quickly and got the fire under control before it could spread to nearby houses, TVF&R spokesperson Stefan Myers told KOIN 6 News.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt, he said. An exact cause has not yet been determined.

It was the capper to “a long day,” Myers said. There were 3 other afternoon fires, including a 3-alarm brush fire that required dozens of firefighters to contain. Many of the firefighters at the house fire also worked the brush fire, Myers said.

“During the summer, this is what we expect,” he said, adding the public can help by “being careful and cautious.”