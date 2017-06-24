Win or go home: OSU faces LSU in decisive game

Related Coverage LSU nips Beavers, sets up decisive Saturday game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It’s win-or-go-home for the Oregon State Beavers in the College World Series tournament.

Alex Lange limited the top-seeded Beavers to two hits over 7 1/3 innings, and LSU ended the Beavers’ 23-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory Friday. The teams will meet again Saturday, with the winner going to the best-of-three finals beginning Monday.

The Tigers were the first team to knock off the Beavers since Southern Cal topped OSU on April 29.

In the other semi-final, the Horned Frogs of TCU forced a deciding game in their match against the Gators of Florida with a 9-2 win Friday.

The Beavers-LSU game begins at Noon PT, with the TCU-Florida game at 5 p.m. PT. The winners of each game move on to the Best-of-3 finals in the College World Series.

Saturday, June 24

Oregon State (56-5) vs. LSU (51-18), 12 pm PT

Florida (49-19) vs. TCU (50-17), 5 pm PT

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 26: Pairings TBA, 4 pm PT

Tuesday, June 27: Pairings TBA, 5 pm PT

x-Wednesday, June 28: Pairings TBA, 5 pm PT