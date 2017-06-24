Win or go home: OSU faces LSU in decisive game

Oregon's Michael Gretler (10) walks past LSU catcher Michael Papierski (2) as he scores when Trevor Larch was walked in the third inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It’s win-or-go-home for the Oregon State Beavers in the College World Series tournament.

Alex Lange limited the top-seeded Beavers to two hits over 7 1/3 innings, and LSU ended the Beavers’ 23-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory Friday. The teams will meet again Saturday, with the winner going to the best-of-three finals beginning Monday.

The Tigers were the first team to knock off the Beavers since Southern Cal topped OSU on April 29.

In the other semi-final, the Horned Frogs of TCU forced a deciding game in their match against the Gators of Florida with a 9-2 win Friday.

The Beavers-LSU game begins at Noon PT, with the TCU-Florida game at 5 p.m. PT. The winners of each game move on to the Best-of-3 finals in the College World Series.

Saturday, June 24
Oregon State (56-5) vs. LSU (51-18), 12 pm PT

Florida (49-19) vs. TCU (50-17), 5 pm PT

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Monday, June 26: Pairings TBA, 4 pm PT

Tuesday, June 27: Pairings TBA, 5 pm PT

x-Wednesday, June 28: Pairings TBA, 5 pm PT