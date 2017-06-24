Scorching heat may set Portland metro records

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s possible that 75-year-old records could fall this weekend as a scorching heat wave settles over the Portland metro area and a large swath of Oregon.

A heat advisory begins at Noon Saturday in Portland metro, with an Excessive Heat Warning taking effect at the same time for the west end of the Columbia River Gorge. Both advisories last through 9 p.m. Sunday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Claire Anderson said high temperatures will be between 98 and 102 along the I-5 corridor both Saturday and Sunday. The all-time record high at the Portland airport for the month of June is 102, set 11 years ago. KOIN 6 forecaster Steve Pierce said downtown Portland records — going back to 1874 — also found a record high of 102 for June, set in 1942.

Temps at or above 100 in June are very rare for Portland. It’s not likely we’ll hit the all-time hot temp for Portland — 107 set in August 1981.

It will also be hot along the coast, with temps nearing 90 on Saturday, slightly cooler on Sunday.

Reminders for these HOT days! It is important to be aware of your health when the temperatures climb! https://t.co/Y2iGaIpU64 — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) June 24, 2017

Many people will head to lakes and rivers to take a dip and cool off. But remember — the water is still cold and the currents are swift. Be safe and wear a life jacket.

As many as 10,000 naked bike riders are expected to take the streets of Portland Saturday night, and beer festivals are expected to bring thousands more to the city during the heat of the day.

The expected scorching temperatures on Sunday pushed back the Portland Timbers’ 12:30 p.m. game to 7:30 p.m. since the direct sun with impact both the turf and players. A packed house at Providence Park is expected for the rivalry game against the Sounders.

The city’s Sunday Parkways event will also take place on the hottest day of the year in North Portland. Hundreds of hundreds of people will be out on their bikes during the hottest part of the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s also the time of year when people buy and shoot off fireworks. Pay attention to what you’re doing and know the laws. Fireworks are illegal in all national forest and most public lands due to the potential threat of fires.

Be safe, be aware of your surroundings and keep your cool.