Photos: Naked Bike Ride brings thousands to streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the 13th year, the annual World Naked Bike Ride made its way back to Portland and the hot weather did not keep people away.

On Saturday night, about 10,000 people took to the streets, wearing very little, to participate in the memorable bike ride.

The event started at Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland.

Many of the riders decorated their bikes and either covered themselves in body paint or dressed up in creative costumes.

Ahead of the annual bike ride, participants were encouraged to wear shoes and helmets for safety reasons.

2017 World Naked Bike Ride View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN) Thousands participated in the 2017 World Naked Bike Ride in Portland, June 24, 2017. (KOIN)

Although indecent exposure can be a violation of city code, because this ride is a protest, Portland police do not cite people unless they start early, aren’t part of the official event or go off route and cause a disruption. The World Naked Bike Ride’s website states its official dress code is, “As bare as you dare,” which typically means shoes and a helmet. However, there are no strict rules as they encourage people to “Strip down to whatever level will maximize your fun.”

Portland has been participating since 2004, when the movement first took off. Organizer Stephen Upchurch said the reason for the ride is simple — “It’s a protest against our society’s dependency on fossil fuels,” he said.