Hundreds of homes without power in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of homes and businesses were left without power around the Portland area Saturday.

Portland General Electric’s website showed more than 1,500 homes and businesses were left without power at one point. Most of the outages were in Clackamas County.

PGE told KOIN 6 News the outages were caused by a car hitting a utility pole.

They also said they were working diligently to get everyone back on the grid as soon as possible.

According to Pacific Power’s website, about 500 homes and businesses in the Mount Tabor area were also without power. There is no information as to what caused those outages.

The hundreds of power outages meant no air conditioning or fans to battle Saturday’s heat.

By early Saturday afternoon, temperatures were already in the 90s and expected to reach 99 degrees.