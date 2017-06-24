Big turnout at Good in Hood Fest despite threats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of people paraded through the streets Saturday for the 25th annual Good in the Hood Festival.

Despite earlier threats the festival organizers received and the heat, tons of people came out to Lillis-Albina Park to enjoy the food and different vendors.

Organizers said the festival is all about bringing the community together.

Avry Penney, one of the Good in the Hood organizers, told KOIN 6 News “It’s all about bringing the community together and participating and having the community work united together to bring this festival on.”

Penney said he was “shocked” by the turnout and that it shows how strong the community really is.

Security was tightened for the event after organizers got a letter full of hate and threatening a “bloodbath” if the event goes on.

The envelope featured an image of Ku Klux Klan members and inside, threats to the event, black people and festival president Shawn Penney are called “freedom of speech” by the writer, who identifies as a “white power-Trump supporter.”

Portland police assigned bias crimes detectives to the case, with help from the local FBI. Bomb-sniffing dogs were seen at the park Friday morning.

Earlier Friday morning, a group of men with shaved heads and tattoos who looked like skinheads showed just around midnight and were asked to leave by police

Good in the Hood kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday in North Portland.