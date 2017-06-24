60 firefighters work to prevent brush fire from spreading

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews responded to a brush fire Saturday afternoon in the Chehalem Mountain area, north of Newberg.

According to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, initial reports indicated the fire was 20 by 20 feet and started by smoldering timber piles that grew out of control.

Crews quickly arrived at 22755 SW Hillsboro Highway and said the brush fire was not threatening any structures. However, the steep terrain, hot temperatures and late afternoon winds made it difficult for firefighting efforts.

The challenges caused firefighters to call in additional resources in order to quickly gain control of the fire. Fire engines, brush-rigs and water tenders were all dispatched to the fire.

Sixty firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and Dundee Fire worked to extinguish the flame.

Tualatin Valley Fire said firefighters would most likely remain on scene for several hours and could potentially stay there overnight to continue cleaning up and checking for hot spots.

Due to the blaze, Hillsboro Highway will remain closed for another 2 hours.

It’s currently unclear how the fire started, however, a fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause.

There were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged.

Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, they are reminding people that recent hot weather has created dry conditions, which increases the potential of vegetation fires.

Firefighters urge caution when using any potential ignition sources during high temperatures.