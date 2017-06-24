2 rollovers, 12 DUII arrests in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twelve people were arrested for DUII in Washington County Friday night in incidents that included 2 rollover crashes.

In the first one, 2 people in the same car were arrested on separate charges related to the rollover.

In that case, authorities said, the passenger in a Dodge SUV thought the driver didn’t see a deer along NW Cornelius Pass Road, grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it. That caused the driver to lose control and caused the rollover that hurt 3 people. Authorities said the deer was not hurt.

Both the driver, 25-year-old Jared Sabin, and 24-year-old passenger Emmylea Williams, were arrested. Sabin’s blood alcohol content was allegedly nearly twice the legal limit while Williams was arrested for reckless endangering.

A second rollover happened just after midnight, authorities said, in the 32000 block of SW Johnson School Road. The driverof a Subaru, 22-year-old Dean Cockeram, was arrested for DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief. Investigators believe both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.