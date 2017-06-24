2-alarm blaze destroys Cornelius home

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire destroyed one home and damaged 2 others in Cornelius Friday night.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 5th Place, the Cornelius Fire Department said in a release. Flames spread into the roof and firefighters worked to keep it from spreading to the next door houses.

It took about 2 hours to put the fire out. No one was hurt, but the home is a total loss. The Red Cross is helping the residents of the house and two neighboring homes which were damaged by smoke.

The investigation into the cause continues but it’s believed the fire started in a shed behind the double-wide mobile home.