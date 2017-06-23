WSU burglary endangers personal info of 1M

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State University sent 1 million people a letter advising them that personal information could be compromised.

The letter is in response to an April burglary when an 85-pound safe was stolen from an Olympia storage unit.

According to WSU, the safe held a hard drive that contained personal information, including Social Security numbers and personal health information for 1 million individuals.

The letters were sent as a precautionary measure as the extent of risk is unclear.

Although officials aren’t certain if the burglars have accessed the information, WSU is offering a free year of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

“As president of Washington State University, I deeply regret that this incident occurred and am truly sorry for any concern it may cause our community,” Kirk H. Schulz said in the notification letters.

Schulz also said he was dedicated to strengthening the information technology systems for WSU by assessing their IT practices, as well as building stronger security awareness training for all employees.

The university is asking individuals who believe they have been affected, and haven’t received a letter by June 30, to call a dedicated hotline: 866.523.9195