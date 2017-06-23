World’s Ugliest Dog Contest awards inner beauty

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — The homely hounds and their humans arrived hours before the show to socialize and size up the competition at the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest Friday, where dog lovers celebrate the imperfections of man’s best friend.

Many of the contestants are adopted. Monkey, a 6-year-old Brussel Griffon, and Icky, an 8-year-old unknown breed, were both rescued from a hoarding situation.

These dogs — some with acne, others with tongues permanently sticking out — are used to getting called ugly. But for their owners, it was love at first sight.

“He’s my sexy boy,” Vicky Adler, of Davis, California, said of her 8-year-old Chinese Crest named Zoomer.

At 16 years old, Moe, a Brussel Griffon pug, is this year’s most senior contestant this year. He has lost his hearing and sight but his sense of smell is strong and he was enjoying all the smells the fairground offered — including funnel cakes and other fried goodies.

The pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and “Faux Paw Fashion Show.” The contestants are judged on first impressions, unusual attributes, personality and audience reaction.

A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other ugly entries in last year’s competition and waddled away with $1,500, a trophy and a flight to New York with her owner for media appearances.

Besides the main crown, the Spirit Award is presented to a dog and owner who have overcome obstacles or provide service to their community, organizers said.

This is the 29th year the contest is being held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

World’s Ugliest Dog Competition View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Moe, a Brussel griffon pug, from Santa Rosa, Calif., waits to compete in the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair Friday, June 23, 2017, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Linda Elmquist, of Tucson, Ariz., holds up Josie, her Chinese crested mix, before the start of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair Friday, June 23, 2017, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Icky, left, an unknown hairless, and Zoomer, right, a Chinese crested, both from Davis, Calif., wait to compete in the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair Friday, June 23, 2017, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, Calif., holds up his dog, Rascal, a Chinese crested, before the start of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair Friday, June 23, 2017, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) FILE - In this June 20, 2014 file photo, Peanut, a 2-year-old mutt is held by owner Holly Chandler after winning the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest celebrates homely pooches for their inner beauty in Petaluma. Organizers say the pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and “Faux Paw Fashion Show” during Friday’s events. It’s intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family. (AP Photo/George Nikitin, File) Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, from Sebastopol, Calif., waits for the start of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair Friday, June 23, 2017, in Petaluma, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)