OSP evidence tech accused of stealing $10,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Oregon State Police evidence technician is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from evidence storage at the Klamath Falls Area Command.

OSP said Mark Matlick, 57, removed evidence from lockers in Klamath Falls and Lakeview between November 2007 and June 2015. He is also accused of forging and tampering with records to steal.

He worked for OSP from 2007 through 2015, OSP said. The thefts were discovered in October 2016.

Matlick faces 29 counts of computer crime, 19 counts of tampering with public records, 2 counts of 2nd-degree forgery, 19 counts of official misconduct, one count of first-degree theft and 4 counts of 2nd-degree theft.

OSP said in recent years, the department has changed protocol and no longer holds more than $100 in evidence at any given time. Amounts more than $100 are stored in a bank account.