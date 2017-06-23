It’s too hot to leave your pet in the car

High temperatures expected this weekend

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Dog "Mo" sits on the front seat of a car with his owner at a supermarket parking in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are expected to soar this weekend in the metro area and that means it’s too hot to leave your pets in the car, even for a short time.

This Feb. 26, 2011 photo shows a dog getting a cooling shower at the Sepulveda Dog Park in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The inside of a car heats up to dangerous temperatures in minutes. On an 85-degree day, a car’s interior temperature can climb to 120 degrees in 20 minutes, even with the windows slightly open.

Hot pavement can also hurt paws. Officials recommend taking pets outdoors in the morning and in the evening.

The Oregon Humane Society has more tips here. 

 

 

 

 