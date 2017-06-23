It’s too hot to leave your pet in the car

Related Coverage How to stay cool as heat wave arrives in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are expected to soar this weekend in the metro area and that means it’s too hot to leave your pets in the car, even for a short time.

The inside of a car heats up to dangerous temperatures in minutes. On an 85-degree day, a car’s interior temperature can climb to 120 degrees in 20 minutes, even with the windows slightly open.

Hot pavement can also hurt paws. Officials recommend taking pets outdoors in the morning and in the evening.

The Oregon Humane Society has more tips here.

Do not leave kids or animals inside the car today #heatadvisory #koin6news pic.twitter.com/yb2qwzp46u — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) June 23, 2017